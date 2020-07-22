Investigative journalist and all-around outstanding human being Whitney Webb sits down for a chat this week about the deep ties Ghislaine Maxwell has to the recent events concerning Deutsche Bank. Whitney and I discuss the role William Barr may be playing (or not playing) in how these events unfold.

We touch on the extent of the web the elite weave to keep us first distracted and second confused as to what all of it means while frustrating our search for justice and meaning. In the second half of the show we talk about the effects of the weaponization of AI to rob us of our basic humanity while they build a police state built on medical lies surrounding COVID-19.

Show Notes:

Whitney Webb’s archive

Unlimited Hangout

The Last American Vagabond

Whitney’s Patreon

Previous Episodes:

Podcast Episode #42 – Ghislaine Maxwell, Trump and Why Brexit Hangs in the Balance

Podcast Episode #41 – Molyneaux, The Great Purge and Why The Dark Knight Always Rises

Podcast Episode #40 – The CHAZ is Dead, Vive La Black Revolution



You can follow the Gold Goats ‘n Guns Podcast on

Spotify

iHeartRadio

Apple Podcasts

Podbean

RSS Feed

Support my work on Patreon: http://www.patreon.com/goldgoatsnguns

Install and Use Brave to Support the Channel: https://brave.com/tom405

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/tfl1728

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Pinterest

Tumblr

Skype

More

Print

Email



Reddit

