Investigative journalist and all-around outstanding human being Whitney Webb sits down for a chat this week about the deep ties Ghislaine Maxwell has to the recent events concerning Deutsche Bank. Whitney and I discuss the role William Barr may be playing (or not playing) in how these events unfold.
We touch on the extent of the web the elite weave to keep us first distracted and second confused as to what all of it means while frustrating our search for justice and meaning. In the second half of the show we talk about the effects of the weaponization of AI to rob us of our basic humanity while they build a police state built on medical lies surrounding COVID-19.
Show Notes:
Whitney Webb’s archive
Unlimited Hangout
The Last American Vagabond
Whitney’s Patreon
The Unlimited Hangout link doesn’t work.
