The short-lived experiment that is/was the CHAZ in Seattle is just one of three avenues of attack against the Trump administration being pursued in the first Real U.S. Civil War. This is the Black Revolution, cut from the same mold as previous Orange, Violet, Green and Brown revolutions in Eurasia and North Africa.

So while the CHAZ will end with a whimper it will also fail falling forward as newly-minted Antifa radicals will be created when the police roll in. We’re staring at future powder kegs when the verdicts are handed down for the police officers involved in both George Floyd’s and Rayshard Brooks’ deaths.

And the election will not be decided by votes, but rather protests and the potential is high for a coup orchestrated from the streets of Washington D.C. in the next six to nine months.

Show Notes:

Is the CHAZ the new Maidan?

Black is the New Black in Color Revolutions

Crimea: The Way Back Home

Previous Episodes:

Podcast Episode #39 – The CHAZ, the Trump Flotilla and the Unbridgable Gap

Podcast Episode #38 – Can America Survive the Civil War Now Underway

Podcast Episode #37 – Garland Nixon and the Rage Against the Machine



