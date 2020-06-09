The fires may be out for now, but they have not been fully extinguished. The Culture War of the past ten years has quickly exploded into a Civil War. It doesn’t matter that this explosion was amplified by agent provocateurs and cynical political operatives hoping to retain control over the power centers.
This cultural inversion, in the words of Jonathan Pageau, that we have been going through these past four years in response to the election of Donald Trump is accelerating quickly and will reach its zenith with the November election.
And in the cycle of human civilizations after inversion comes death. What kind of death will it be? And what kind of rebirth will occur on the other side of that.
Show Notes:
Jonathan Pageau – New Media Pundits | The Ragtag Heroes of an Upside Down World
Operation Occupy White House Enters its Final Act
Podcast Episode #9 – The Rise and Fall of Star Wars
For This to Slip Would Be the ‘End of Empire’
Previous Episodes:
Episode #37 – Garland Nixon and the Rage Against the Machine
Podcast Episode #36 – Yra Harris and the Victory of the European Union
Podcast Episode #35 – The Fight Over Brexit is a Fight Between Central Banks
