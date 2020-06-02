Legendary trader and blogger Yra Harris drops by again to discuss the changes coming to the European Union thanks to Angela Merkel’s betrayal of the German people.
Debt mutualization is on the table and the acquiescence of the German political class to the financial realities of Europe’s mess will usher in, slowly and with a lot more pain for everyone, consolidation of power across Europe.
Yra and I also discuss the situations brewing in Hong Kong as well as the U.S. and how the financial world is teetering on a knife edge of deflation, wobbly currency pegs and feckless leadership.
Ahh… good times.
Show Notes
Yra’s Notes from Underground Blog
Bernard Connolly’s The Rotten Heart of Europe – email for a copy.
Podcast Episode #7 Yra Harris and the Rotten Heart of Europe
