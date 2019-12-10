This week Wall St. legend Yra Harris of Notes from Underground joins me to discuss the underlying causes of unrest in Europe, his involvement in bringing Bernard Connolly’s seminal book ‘The Rotten Heart of Europe’ (email Yra for a copy here) back into print and why Christine Lagarde’s appointment as President of the ECB means you might want to be long Europe at some point in 2020.

