This week Wall St. legend Yra Harris of Notes from Underground joins me to discuss the underlying causes of unrest in Europe, his involvement in bringing Bernard Connolly’s seminal book ‘The Rotten Heart of Europe’ (email Yra for a copy here) back into print and why Christine Lagarde’s appointment as President of the ECB means you might want to be long Europe at some point in 2020.
Show Notes for this week:
- Germany is the Rotten Heart of Europe
- The American Empire vs. The European Dream
- The Dow is Sniffing out the Looming Crisis
