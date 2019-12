As we begin to see the effects of entering a Grand Solar Minimum the Powers That Be continue to ratchet up the climate change hysteria into a full-blown religious fervor. And the cynical use of a child like Greta Thunberg only underscores both their desperation and their venality.

