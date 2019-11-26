This week I sit down for a 90 minute chat with Garland Nixon, co-host of Sputnik Radio’s excellent morning program Fault Lines, which I’m honored to be a regular guest on.

You can watch/listen to Fault Lines on Sputniknews as well as subscribe to the show on YouTube. He and Lee Stranahan kill it every morning from 7am EST to 10am.

Garland and I talk about a wide range of things including:

  • Trump’s Impeachment
  • The 2020 Election
  • Where the Tech Tyranny and Deplatforming is headed
  • The damage bad information does to our society

So, sit back, pop a cold one (or a neat one if you’re a whisky guy like me) and give us your ears before the holiday.

You can subscribe to the Gold Goats ‘n Guns Podcast on iTunes as well as Apple Podcasts.