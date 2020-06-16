The Civil War in the U.S. continues to heat up and events over the past week reinforce this idea to me. This week I cover both the formation and reinvention of the CHAZ — Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone — in Seattle as well as my own experiences with the Trump Flotilla here in Florida.

There are two completely separate cultures who will continue to clash politically and socially and they will not be reconciled by something as tawdry as an election. The U.S. is headed for that ugly future I’ve been writing about for weeks and the people who have unleashed this chaos have no idea that it will grow far beyond what they initially intended.

Notice how this has nothing to do with George Floyd anymore, which may be the saddest comment on the entire affair.

Show Notes:

Walter Block — Reparations

Blameless in Seattle – No One is Spared

Operation Occupy White House Enters Final Act



Previous Episodes:

Podcast Episode #38 – Can America Survive the Civil War Now Underway

Podcast Episode #37 – Garland Nixon and the Rage Against the Machine

Podcast Episode #36 – Yra Harris and the Victory of the European Union



You can follow the Gold Goats ‘n Guns Podcast on

Spotify

iHeartRadio

Apple Podcasts

Podbean

RSS Feed

Support my work on Patreon: http://www.patreon.com/goldgoatsnguns

Install and Use Brave to Support the Channel: https://brave.com/tom405

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/tfl1728



Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Pinterest

Tumblr

Skype

More

Print

Email



Reddit

