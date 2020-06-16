“Well.. We’re in it now..”

— Babylon 5

The U.S. is on Fire. A coup attempt is underway using the righteous anger over the death of George Floyd to undermine our society.

The elites I call The Davos Crowd have turned the hoax that is COVID-19 into an international uprising against police states they had a guiding hand in building and now they have us fighting each other.

What we’re facing in the U.S. is truly the first Civil War in our History.

The financial markets are teetering on oblivion while the street-level chaos they’ve unleashed is barely under control.

And we’ve already seen signs that even they won’t be spared the anger of the outrage mob whose strongest symbol is now a 6 block no-go zone in downtown Seattle.

But there’s still hope. President Trump hasn’t taken the bait yet and there is a strong probability we will stand our ground and say no more.

But the America we know and believe in the ideals of may be gone forever.

This month’s Gold Goats ‘n Guns Investment Newsletter focuses on what’s happening and preparing us emotionally and financially for a future in North America that looks very different than it does today.Available now to download through Patreon, this issue of Gold Goats ‘n Guns …

Discusses:

What’s the real motivation behind the real U.S. Civil War

How the changes at a major gun maker creates a great investing opportunity.

What the changes in the LNG market mean for producers and shippers

Why Bitcoin’s struggles post-halving are a bullish signal

Why secession is the ultimate form of human liberty

All in 10 pages.

Your Subscription to Gold Goats ‘n Guns not only gives you the newsletter but also:

The Gold Goats ‘n Guns private chat on Slack to interact with the Community, boasting 15+ active members daily. Private Blog – Twice-weekly Video Market Reports, exclusive insights on politics, markets with actionable trading information.

Sign up with Patreon to try it out. You will receive instructions from there to get all of the back issues of Gold Goats ‘n Guns.

See if I have what it takes to help you make sense of a world going quickly mad.

