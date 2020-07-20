“If you’re not outraged, you’re not paying attention..”

— Marillion “The Last Century of Man”

Sam Francis, writing for Chronicles Magazine in the 1990’s coined the term “Anarcho-Tyranny” to describe the growing gulf between the ruling class and the working class.

The elites I call The Davos Crowd are pushing this Anarcho-Tyranny to its limit with the hysterical response to COVID-19 and the new financial crisis.

Anarcho-Tyranny is so fundamentally unfair it breeds the Marxist vandals who overthrow governments.

Today these garden variety tyrants champion these vandals, protecting them in their quest to prey upon humanity.

And normal people, living their lives on the brink of destruction, are now looked upon as potential murderers by hysterical “Karens” tearing our communities apart.

I can only wonder if men like Bill DeBlasio are thinking of growing a mustache just so he can twirl it. These people have ripped off the mask and have unleashed a chaotic fervor which will take a generation to burn out.

The big question now is how do we fight back against this?

This month’s Gold Goats ‘n Guns Investment Newsletter focuses on the after-effects of total systemic collapse of a society and what we can do to make it through with our humanity intact.Available now to download through Patreon, this issue of Gold Goats ‘n Guns …

Discusses:

What is Anarcho-Tyranny and why is it important.

What things look like when everything breaks at one time.

What the new sanctions mean for Gazprom and Hong Kong

Why Gold is setting up for a massive 2nd half of 2020 and beyond

How hard it is for a child to face the responsibility of a world going mad

All in 10 pages.

Be well and remember to always keep your stick on the ice,

