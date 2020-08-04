With the politicians in Seattle hell bent on removing President Trump from power they have now advanced legislation to do away with their self-evidently racist police department. This move is a mix of cynical political theatre and insipid over-reaction to what are real problems of unfairness in the current American system.

But these are not people ready to accept responsibility for the freedom they demand. Their blame-shifting the city’s problems ion systemic racism is all the evidence we need to convict them of a kind of willful cluelessness that can only originate with the ideologically blind.

They are not ready for the responsibility of real freedom. And the solution is not scapegoating the cops but rather blaming themselves for demanding others to pay the price for their broken promises.

Show Notes:

The Big Lie: The EU is Fixed, The Dollar is Dying and COVID Will Kill You

Seattle Moves to Replace Police

Previous Episodes:

Episode #44 – Mischa Popoff and the Roundup Crisis

Podcast Episode #43 — Whitney Webb and the Web of Deceit of the ElitePodcast Episode #42 – Ghislaine Maxwell, Trump and Why Brexit Hangs in the Balance

You can follow the Gold Goats ‘n Guns Podcast on

Spotify

iHeartRadio

Apple Podcasts

Podbean

RSS Feed

Support my work on Patreon: http://www.patreon.com/goldgoatsnguns

Install and Use Brave to Support the Channel: https://brave.com/tom405

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/tfl1728

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Pinterest

Tumblr

Skype

More

Print

Email



Reddit

