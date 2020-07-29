Today’s talk grew out of an interview I did earlier touching on the reasons why I thought Bayer bought agribusiness giant Monsanto. This led me to a man named Mischa Popoff, a former USDA Organic Farm Inspector and contributor over at E. Michael Jones’ site Culture Wars who gives a sterling talk on how Bayer is building a wall around the future of not only its Roundup business but the whole of the food supply for the world.
COVID-19 and Roundup: An Immuno-Comprised Marriage from Hell
