This week I sit down with journalist and radio host Patrick Heningsen of 21st Century Wire and the host of the weekly show Sunday Wire to discuss the civilizational effects of the COVID-19 lock down and why it has gone on far too long. Patrick brings a breath of needed fresh air into the debate of the efficacy of locking people in their homes while I try to bridge the gap to the economic and psychological devastation the policy has engendered.

Sit back relax and know that this is a long one, but one of the best conversations I’ve had in quite a long time.

Show Notes:

Heningsen:

21st Century Wire

Comparing the LOCKDOWN to NON-LOCKDOWN States

Luongo:

We Have Become Karen Nation

Previous Episodes:

Podcast Episode #30 — David Stockman and the Numbers of COVID-19

Podcast Episode #29 – Gabriel Scheare and the Dream vs. the Reality of Going Galt

Podcast Episode #28 – Alex Mercouris and the New Cold War with China

Podcast Episode #27 – COVID-19 Denial and the Generational Divide

You can follow the Gold Goats ‘n Guns Podcast on

Spotify

iHeartRadio

Apple Podcasts

Podbean

RSS Feed

Support my work on Patreon: http://www.patreon.com/goldgoatsnguns

Install and Use Brave to Support the Channel: https://brave.com/tom405

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/tfl1728

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Pinterest

Tumblr

Skype

More

Print

Email



Reddit

