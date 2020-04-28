This week I sit down with journalist and radio host Patrick Heningsen of 21st Century Wire and the host of the weekly show Sunday Wire to discuss the civilizational effects of the COVID-19 lock down and why it has gone on far too long. Patrick brings a breath of needed fresh air into the debate of the efficacy of locking people in their homes while I try to bridge the gap to the economic and psychological devastation the policy has engendered.
Sit back relax and know that this is a long one, but one of the best conversations I’ve had in quite a long time.
Show Notes:
Heningsen:
21st Century Wire
Comparing the LOCKDOWN to NON-LOCKDOWN States
Luongo:
We Have Become Karen Nation
