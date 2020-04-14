This week I sit down with an intrepid young man, Gabriel Scheare, who’s working very hard on a project down in Chile called Fort Galt. It’s like talking to an even-more committed younger version of myself, going off into the wilds of southern Chile to build a life as free from external interference as possible.

If there is something that binds us all together it is the need for community and family. And the drive to achieve that on our own terms is all even the most radical flower-throwing libertarian asks for.

Success, failure, satisfaction, travail and toil. These are the essence of our humanity and why leading by example is the only way to show people the path out of the dark place our society has gone to in recent years.

Show Notes

Fort Galt

