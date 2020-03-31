The longer this shut down of the world economy goes on the more the generational divide will manifest itself between the declining, didactic and condescending Baby Boomers and their hard-bitten kids from Gen X.

The power grabs, the money printing, the push for global government is all part of the desperation of a failing Utopian fantasy which the Boomers cling to like moss to a cliff while society itself hangs in the balance.

This week I discuss why this is and where we’re headed and what we can expect to see once we all emerge from our homes to see the world they’ve wrought.

Show Notes:

My Chat with Alex Mercouris on Europe and the U.S. post COVID-19

Part 1:

Part 2:

Part 3:

Will We Allow the Coronapocalypse to Bailout the Failures of Socialism

Who’s Next to Fail in the Post-Covid-19 World

The Monetary Abyss Stares Back and Asks “Who’s Next?”

Previous Episodes:

Episode #26 — Mike Shedlock and the Threat of MMT in the Age of COVID-19

Episode #25 – The Fall of Central Banking and the Rise of Amazon

Podcast Episode #24 – Whitney Webb and Web of Lies in Afghanistan

