The longer this shut down of the world economy goes on the more the generational divide will manifest itself between the declining, didactic and condescending Baby Boomers and their hard-bitten kids from Gen X.
The power grabs, the money printing, the push for global government is all part of the desperation of a failing Utopian fantasy which the Boomers cling to like moss to a cliff while society itself hangs in the balance.
This week I discuss why this is and where we’re headed and what we can expect to see once we all emerge from our homes to see the world they’ve wrought.
Show Notes:
My Chat with Alex Mercouris on Europe and the U.S. post COVID-19
Part 1:
Part 2:
Part 3:
Will We Allow the Coronapocalypse to Bailout the Failures of Socialism
Who’s Next to Fail in the Post-Covid-19 World
The Monetary Abyss Stares Back and Asks “Who’s Next?”
Previous Episodes:
Episode #26 — Mike Shedlock and the Threat of MMT in the Age of COVID-19
Episode #25 – The Fall of Central Banking and the Rise of Amazon
Podcast Episode #24 – Whitney Webb and Web of Lies in Afghanistan
