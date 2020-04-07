This week I sit down for another chat with one of my favorite analysts on all things geopolitical, Alexander Mercouris, editor-in-chief of The Duran. Alex and I explore his thesis of a new Cold War emerging between the U.S. and China, which now replaces that of the one between the U.S. and Russia.

It’s a dynamic situation that is accelerating quickly thanks to the disastrous effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the insane power grab globally being orchestrated by the neoliberal oligarchy I like to call The Davos Crowd. And it’s becoming increasingly clear to Trump that remnants of the Clinton and Obama regimes are working in conjunction with China to undermine both his presidency and what’s left of U.S. sovereignty.

Show Notes:

The Duran – U.S. China Cold War Has Officially Started

Luongo – Has the U.S. Cold War Shifted from Russia to China?

Crooke – Eyes Wide Open: Will the ‘Masters of the Universe’ Notice No One Takes Them Seriously Anymore?

