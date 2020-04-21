This week I sit down with David Stockman, former Director of the Office of Management and Budget under Ronald Reagan and the Publisher of Contra Corner to discuss the pure insanity of the lock down associated with COVID-19, which has now created the Coronapocalypse for our economy and that of nations around the world.

David and I take a hard, practical look at the real numbers, inflated though they may be, and how damming they are of the policy of shuttering the U.S. economy while it’s clear now that we have good information that this pandemic is not much more than a 3-5% increase on the medical infrastructure of of the U.S.

The reality is that the effects on people’s lives will be far worse for those that live than those that died, creating an economic depression that dwarfs even the Great Depression of the 1930’s.

