Author and asset manager David Hay joins me for a chat about the current state of the economy and what he sees as the pitfalls to FOMC Chair Jerome Powell’s extreme monetary policy since being re-confirmed.
David is the publisher of the Haymaker, author of the book “Bubble 3.0” and Co-CIO of Evergreen Gavekel.
Show Notes:
Previous Episodes:
Podcast Episode #146 – Richard Poe and the Reach of Perfidious Albion
Podcast Episode #145 – Joaquin Flores and the Battle Over Serbia
Podcast Episode #144 – Pascal Najadi and Keeping Up with the Davosians
You can follow the Gold Goats ‘n Guns Podcast on
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Podcasts
Podbean
RSS Feed
Fountain App
Join My Patreon even if you hate the sound of my voice.
Hope he’s right on oil. I have a pretty big bet on it !
You must log in to post a comment.