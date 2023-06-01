Pascal Najadi joins me for another go-round the world as we tackle why Biden had to end COVID-19 emergency measures, the lawsuit against Pfizer in NY court, as well as what went on with UBS and Credit Suisse back in March and the US domestic political situation.

Show Notes

US Government docs on Ukraine Labs

Pascal’s Testimony in Ottawa

SCOTUS Decision OSHA

Episode #137 — Pascal Najadi

Episode #132 – Pascal Najadi and the Outrage of Government Health Policy

FDIC Insurance, Credit Suisse and the Day the Fed Killed Europe

Previous Episodes:

Podcast Episode #143 – Vince Lanci and Why Market Numbers Just Don’t Matter

Podcast Episode #142 – Matt Ehret and the Coronation of King Putz III

Podcast Episode #141 — Dexter White, Junseth and the Death of the Time Slot

You can follow the Gold Goats ‘n Guns Podcast on

Apple Podcasts

Amazon Podcasts

Podbean

RSS Feed

Fountain App

Join My Patreon even if you hate the sound of my voice.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Pinterest

Tumblr

Skype

More

Print

Email

Reddit

Telegram

