Pascal Najadi joins me for another go-round the world as we tackle why Biden had to end COVID-19 emergency measures, the lawsuit against Pfizer in NY court, as well as what went on with UBS and Credit Suisse back in March and the US domestic political situation.
Show Notes
US Government docs on Ukraine Labs
Pascal’s Testimony in Ottawa
SCOTUS Decision OSHA
Episode #137 — Pascal Najadi
Episode #132 – Pascal Najadi and the Outrage of Government Health Policy
FDIC Insurance, Credit Suisse and the Day the Fed Killed Europe
Previous Episodes:
Podcast Episode #143 – Vince Lanci and Why Market Numbers Just Don’t Matter
Podcast Episode #142 – Matt Ehret and the Coronation of King Putz III
Podcast Episode #141 — Dexter White, Junseth and the Death of the Time Slot
You can follow the Gold Goats ‘n Guns Podcast on
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Podcasts
Podbean
RSS Feed
Fountain App
Join My Patreon even if you hate the sound of my voice.
Hi Tom,
Around the 30 minute mark you said: “they want you to know this: _______”.
I thought you might find this interesting/amusing:
Antony Sutton – 1976 Lecture – Stanford University, Hoover Institution (@t=5m19s)
with Sutton’s addition, “only coincidentally is it the truth”. 😊
You may already be aware of this, as it has to do with the movement of dollars from Europe to the United States, but in case not, I saw this a few days ago and it was news to me:
Is the debt ceiling the real issue for the US economy right now?
“While some investors are moving funds from the US to China, attracted by the country’s brighter economic prospects, better valuations and a more benign outlook for inflation, others may prove unwilling to bet on US companies that promise to make a profit sometime in the future and prefer “the steadier dividend-paying companies that Europe has in abundance.”
https://www.rt.com/news/576766-us-debt-treasuries-market/
That might be one more resource Lagarde can rely on?
Anyway, thanks for another great podcast!
PS: Are there any plans to touch base with James Delingpole again? The last time you provided the antidote to the blackpill he was planning on swallowing, so it would be interesting to hear if he has pursued any of the leads you gave him.
I haven’t spoken to James since our last chat. I may reach out to him in July. My June is now nearly booked
So glad to see the unconstitutional nature of the covid nonsense finally being recognized by the courts in the USA. Surely they were instructed or permitted to do so. Who has that kind of power, eh? Which means who no longer has control over the courts? What you haven’t seen and probably will never see is any of these election fraud cases going forward or being successful. Even the Wall Street boys don’t want the power to rig elections taken away.
Notice exactly who is funding the DeSantis presidential run, the same Israel neocons that funded Trump in 2016. So the neocons know Davos is over, they just want to make sure they continue to have their fun like always. You have to scratch your head as to why the establishment hates Trump so much, because if Trump did win in 2024, wouldn’t he do exactly what the neocons want like he did in 2016? Troops in Mexico? You bet. Taiwan? Can’t wait.
I think it all comes down to the fact that they don’t have actionable blackmail on Trump, but they do on EVERYONE else. Even if Trump does every last thing they want, it’s not good enough. They still don’t know what he’s going to say in public, and they NEED control like that. People in Davos may be propping up DeSantis to knock out Trump, but DeSantis works for Israel and the neocons. He is good for Florida though, I was born in Florida and lived there most of my life…I like him for Florida. But he’s compromised just like every last one of them, except Trump. The neocons have to hedge their bets, whether with him, Scott, Pompeo, Haley or anyone else who is a neocon puppet, just not Trump. I’d rather it be Vivek than anyone else, but just curious as to where his support is coming from.
You must log in to post a comment.