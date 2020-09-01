We seem to be turning a corner on the Meaning Crisis which has been building for nearly 300 years. And it may have found its way into popular culture in the most unlikely of places, Doom Patrol.

As Hollywood struggles with a new normal where they are marginalized in an economic depression, the emphasis on stories that move us rather than wow us is what they will have to do to survive. And that means coming to real terms with the observation “Get Woke, Go Broke!”

This meaning crisis, like all things political, is downstream of a concerted effort to destroy and dismiss culture as something valuable to us. It informs all aspects of our political struggle against the technocrats of The Davos Crowd, the European Union, the U.S. Deep State and the Chinese Communist Party.

Nearly 30 years ago Grant Morrison took a comic on the edge of extinction and gave birth to something truly magical which was the first real attempt to use the comic book as a means to refute the emptiness of post-modern Marxism.

Today the TV show may be on the verge of something equally important.

Show Notes:

Animal Man #5 – The Coyote Gospel

(view as an image series)

Alistair Crooke: The Dissolution of Universal Liberalism

Doom Patrol TV Series:

The Ethics of Liberty

Brave Referral Code

Previous Episodes:

Podcast Episode #48 – President Pelosi and How to Steal an Election You Didn’t Win

Podcast Episode #47 — Susan B. Anthony and the Limits of Trump Derangement Syndrome

Podcast Episode #46 — Donald Trump and the Brilliant Assault on Social Security

You can follow the Gold Goats ‘n Guns Podcast on

Spotify

iHeartRadio

Apple Podcasts

Podbean

RSS Feed

Support my work on Patreon: http://www.patreon.com/goldgoatsnguns

Install and Use Brave to Support the Channel: https://brave.com/tom405

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/tfl1728

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Pinterest

Tumblr

Skype

More

Print

Email



Reddit

