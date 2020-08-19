President Trump just can’t help himself. When you have an opponent as dumb as the folks at the DNC he has to take advantage of them. His pardoning suffragette icon Susan B. Anthony was a stroke of political genius and proves that he’s very much committed to his re-election campaign.
It also proves that he’s his own best strategist and possibly the world’s most accomplished troll.
This week I go over the 8 reasons why Trump used the Left’s own TDS against them in a way that exposes them even more while hijacking the coronation of Joe Biden as the worst candidate for president since Bob Dole.
Show Notes:
Brave Referral Link
Why Susan B. Anthony Doesn’t Deserve your vote
Previous Episodes:
Podcast Episode #46 — Donald Trump and the Brilliant Assault on Social Security
Podcast Episode #45 – Clueless in Seattle
Podcast Episode #44 – Mischa Popoff and the Roundup Crisis
