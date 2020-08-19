President Trump just can’t help himself. When you have an opponent as dumb as the folks at the DNC he has to take advantage of them. His pardoning suffragette icon Susan B. Anthony was a stroke of political genius and proves that he’s very much committed to his re-election campaign.

It also proves that he’s his own best strategist and possibly the world’s most accomplished troll.

This week I go over the 8 reasons why Trump used the Left’s own TDS against them in a way that exposes them even more while hijacking the coronation of Joe Biden as the worst candidate for president since Bob Dole.

Show Notes:

Brave Referral Link

Why Susan B. Anthony Doesn’t Deserve your vote

Translation: Orange Man Bad



They really are that fucking stupid https://t.co/3nGtR0yCTE — Tom Luongo (@TFL1728) August 19, 2020

Previous Episodes:

Podcast Episode #46 — Donald Trump and the Brilliant Assault on Social Security

Podcast Episode #45 – Clueless in Seattle

Podcast Episode #44 – Mischa Popoff and the Roundup Crisis

You can follow the Gold Goats ‘n Guns Podcast on

Spotify

iHeartRadio

Apple Podcasts

Podbean

RSS Feed

Support my work on Patreon: http://www.patreon.com/goldgoatsnguns

Install and Use Brave to Support the Channel: https://brave.com/tom405

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/tfl1728

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Pinterest

Tumblr

Skype

More

Print

Email



Reddit

