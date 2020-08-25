Now that the Democratic Convention is over and they have revealed their lack of policy proposals for the coming term it’s clear that they know they cannot beat President Trump in a fair election.

So, now the only path to victory for the Democrats is to invoke a 20th Amendment process after refusing to concede the election by inauguration day. This would bring about elevating Speaker Nancy Pelosi to the White House and create complete chaos as to who is actually the President.

Pelosi’s recent media appearances make this abundantly clear as does the Democratic messaging that Trump is trying to steal the election through mucking with the U.S. Postal Service.

Will it work? Should it work? Good questions….

Show Notes:

Brave Referral Code

Pelosi Calls Republicans “Enemies of the State”

Hillary Calls on Biden Not to Concede

20th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution

Previous Episodes:

Podcast Episode #47 — Susan B. Anthony and the Limits of Trump Derangement Syndrome

Podcast Episode #46 — Donald Trump and the Brilliant Assault on Social Security

Podcast Episode #45 – Clueless in Seattle



