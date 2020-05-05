The lock downs are ending and the fear mongering is ramping up. The natives are getting restless and the powers that be are desperately trying to hold onto their useful idiots who think being afraid of a bad cold makes them the smartest people on the planet.
This week we look at fear, the reasons for why they stoke it and why it’s beyond time to be outraged about this and reject all forms of government control. The great Scott Adams has reached the state of exasperation and it’s a beautiful thing to see.
Our politicians are spineless weasels who cannot protect us from the predators looking to destroy civilization for their own gain and their own power. Time to get back to doing the real work of the world.
Show Notes:
Scott Adams’ Amazing Rant Against the Government
Lockdowns Ending but Their Politics Still Rule
The Pseudoscience Behind the Assault on Hydroxychloroquine
Podcast Episode #27 – COVID-19 Denial and the Generational Divide
Previous Episodes:
Podcast Episode #31 — Patrick Henninsen and the TEOTWAWKI Side of Covid-19
Podcast Episode #30 — David Stockman and the Numbers of COVID-19
Podcast Episode #29 – Gabriel Scheare and the Dream vs. the Reality of Going Galt
You can follow the Gold Goats ‘n Guns Podcast on
Spotify
iHeartRadio
Apple Podcasts
Podbean
RSS Feed
Support my work on Patreon: http://www.patreon.com/goldgoatsnguns
Install and Use Brave to Support the Channel: https://brave.com/tom405
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/tfl1728
You must log in to post a comment.