The Democrats go to the polls ready to cast their votes for a far smaller field than we were expecting with the surprise suspension of the campaigns of both Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar.

This calculated move was done to help shore up support for Joe Biden and possibly Mike Bloomberg with the hope of creating a brokered convention so that Hillary Clinton can ride in on her broom and save the DNC from the filthy progressive insurgents.

This is a reflection of the abject fear the Baby Boomers in power have of losing their hard-fought campaign to remake humanity in their soft-peddled version of communism and rapacious wealth destruction.

Into this incredibly fragile system of interlocking fragile systems comes a simple virus which threatens to topple all of the apple carts simultaneously and it’s becoming pretty clear that the fight over the last few bits of the corpse of their societal ruin is increasing in intensity.

Show Notes:

Mike Shedlock on How Did Klobuchar Dropping Out Impact Super Tuesday?

Mike Bloomberg: Trojan Horse For Clintonista Revival

Strauss and Howe: The Fourth Turning



