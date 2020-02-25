Coronavirus is the watchword of the day but the implications of its outbreak are far beyond the human cost, which is horrific. There is a political and economic fallout element to this that reaches deep into the fears of governments intent on maintaining some semblance of control.

It will become a metaphor for the failure of globalism and central planning in general as humanity comes face to face with the true costs of lying to itself about what growth truly costs and who should benefit from it.

And that may be the hardest lesson people will have to learn from it.

Europe's Borders Remain Open Despite 11 Deaths in Italy

Previous Episodes:

Podcast Episode #21 — From Thuringia Without Love, Merkel's Last Stand

Podcast Episode #20 – The Saker and the Necessary Retreat of Empires

Episode #19 – Alistair Crooke and the Civilizational Wars of the U.S. and Europe

