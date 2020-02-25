Coronavirus is the watchword of the day but the implications of its outbreak are far beyond the human cost, which is horrific. There is a political and economic fallout element to this that reaches deep into the fears of governments intent on maintaining some semblance of control.
It will become a metaphor for the failure of globalism and central planning in general as humanity comes face to face with the true costs of lying to itself about what growth truly costs and who should benefit from it.
And that may be the hardest lesson people will have to learn from it.
Show Notes
Europe’s Borders Remain Open Despite 11 Deaths in Italy
Previous Episodes:
Podcast Episode #21 — From Thuringia Without Love, Merkel’s Last Stand
Podcast Episode #20 – The Saker and the Necessary Retreat of Empires
Episode #19 – Alistair Crooke and the Civilizational Wars of the U.S. and Europe
You can follow the Gold Goats ‘n Guns Podcast on
Spotify
iHeartRadio
Apple Podcasts
Podbean
RSS Feed
Support my work on Patreon: http://www.patreon.com/goldgoatsnguns
Install and Use Brave to Support the Channel: https://brave.com/tom405
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/tfl1728
Excellent podcast. I am a devoted follower.
You must log in to post a comment.