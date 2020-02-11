This week The Saker and I sit down for a chat about all thing Empire, what their motives are, why they act the way they do, and why they collapse. We compare and contrast the behavior of the U.S. and Russia in the post-Soviet era while looking carefully at why the U.S.’s lack of foreign policy is the biggest threat to humanity at the moment.

I want to thank Andrei again for his time and insight, which I think is uncommon in the commentariat today.

Show Notes

The Saker

Our fundamental disagreement about WWII, Hitler, Jews and race

Pepe Escobar

The siren call of a ‘system leader’

Ischenko

Pompeo & Anaconda: The US Secretary of State’s Trip to the Post-Soviet Space

Luongo

Does Gangster-nomics Meet its End in the Iraqi Desert?

