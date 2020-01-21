With impeachment of Donald Trump the talk of the town, Hillary Clinton stepping into the spotlight with a perfectly timed fluff piece in the Hollywood Reporter and a new four-part Netflix documentary, it’s clear to me the prep work has begun to save the Democrats from their Loonie Lefties and again stop Bernie Sanders.

This has been brewing for months and with each moment like this it becomes clearer to me each day that she’s the DNC’s Hail Mary to beat Trump while the impeachment is nothing more than a tactic to weaken both him and her opposition at a brokered convention.

Show Notes

Hillary Clinton in Full — Hollywood Reporter

Pelosi’s Love is Everyone Else’s Tragedy

The Coup Has Begun — The Empire Strikes Back Everywhere

Previous Episodes:

Episode #16 — Alexander Mercouris and What’s Happening in Putin’s New Russia

Episode #15 — David Stockman and How a Mad Fed is Fueling the Next Crisis

Episode #14 — Lew Rockwell and the Obligations of Truth Tellers



