I sit down with the Head of the Mises Institute and Publisher of Lewrockwell.com, Lew Rockwell for a wide ranging talk about the duty of all libertarians to remind the world why we should all be anti-war and why there is always another side to the story.

Note: I’m having issues with Skype’s compressor and my new microphone, so my audio is problematic at best. Thanks to Lew’s staff at the Mises Institute to help me get this out the door. I’m aware of the problem and am working on it for future interviews. In all other applications it’s working just fine.

Show Notes

Murray Rothbard – Conceived in Liberty Volume 5

On the Importance of Being Anti-War

Murray Rothbard – The Ethics of Liberty

Gary North – The Top Layer of the Cake

