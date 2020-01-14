Former OMB Director and publisher of Contra Corner David Stockman and I sit down for a big talk on what’s really going on behind the scenes of the markets, why the equity markets keep rising and how that fits into the potential for a breakdown in Europe.

Against this backdrop U.S. political insanity is pushing the world to the brink of crisis and war. And no one in power seems to see the big picture.

Show Notes

Trump’s Point of No Return

Peak Trump – The Undrainable Swamp and the Fantasy of MAGA

Previous Episodes:

Episode #14 — Lew Rockwell and the Obligations of Truth Tellers

Episode #13 — What Led to The U.S. War With Iran and What’s Next

Episode #12 – Trump Just Found Out How Alone the U.S. is Now

