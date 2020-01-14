Former OMB Director and publisher of Contra Corner David Stockman and I sit down for a big talk on what’s really going on behind the scenes of the markets, why the equity markets keep rising and how that fits into the potential for a breakdown in Europe.
Against this backdrop U.S. political insanity is pushing the world to the brink of crisis and war. And no one in power seems to see the big picture.
Show Notes
Trump’s Point of No Return
Peak Trump – The Undrainable Swamp and the Fantasy of MAGA
