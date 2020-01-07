The lead up to Trump’s murder of General Qassem Soleimani is important to understanding the context of why it happened. The key figure is Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi and his relationship with the U.S. as it tried to dissuade him from charting a path for Iraq’s independence.

A report from Iraq (which should be salted to taste) tell us Mahdi was prepared to open Pandora’s Box on U.S. interference into Iraqi politics from threats to his person, targeted killing of civilians and police during the Baghdad riots to pressure not to sign an oil reconstruction deal with China.

All of these things led to the dramatic events of the past few days and points squarely at where we are headed in the future.

