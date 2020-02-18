Podcast Episode #21 – From Thuringia Without Love, Merkel’s Last Stand

The political and financial complications from Thuringia continue to multiply for German Chancellor Angela Merkel. She is trapped between her need to keep the Greens placated while shoring up the power base of her party, the Christian Democratic Union, which is beholden to the powerful German Industrialist class.

Into this volatile mix comes the nationalist/populist Alternative for Germany (AfD) who are proving stronger opposition than Merkel has dealt with previously. The more she tries to hold them back, the more successful they become to the average German voter. Political games ultimately fail in the face of populist pressure.

Show Notes:

Verboten in Thuringia — Merkel’s CDU Feels AfD’s Heat

Thuringia – Patient Zero for Germany’s Revolution?

What Happens in Thuringia, Won’t Stay in Thuringia

Previous Episodes:

Podcast Episode #20 – The Saker and the Necessary Retreat of Empires

Episode #19 – Alistair Crooke and the Civilizational Wars of the U.S. and Europe

Episode #18 — Is Iran Sucking the Neocons into a Russian Cauldron?

