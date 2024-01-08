Blogger Mark Wauck joins me for a get-to-know-you about a lot of the issues hitting us in the face to start 2024. Mark and I work through a number of topics ranging from Syria to Yemen to the strange domestic policy of the current president, the less said about whom, the better.

Show Notes:

Mark Wauck – Meaning in History

Wauck’s – Theory of Everything Posts

Luongo – The Dreaded GOAT Predictions for 2024 Part I — Where Do We Go From Here?

Previous Episodes:

Podcast Episode #163 — Alex Krainer and Shifting the Pile of Collateral East

Podcast Episode #162 — Dave Collum and Being Free of the Rules

Podcast Episode #161 – Vince Lanci and Tuning the Piano of Financial Bias

You can follow the Gold Goats ‘n Guns Podcast on

Apple Podcasts

Amazon Podcasts

Podbean

RSS Feed

Fountain App

Join My Patreon even if you hate the sound of my voice.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Print

Email

Reddit

Telegram

