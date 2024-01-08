Blogger Mark Wauck joins me for a get-to-know-you about a lot of the issues hitting us in the face to start 2024. Mark and I work through a number of topics ranging from Syria to Yemen to the strange domestic policy of the current president, the less said about whom, the better.
Hi Tom,
The inorganic (lol) feel that you detected in the Left’s reaction to the Gaza situation might be explained by the Rich Higgins Memo from 2017, if you remember that. H. R. McMaster personally escorted Higgins out of the Pentagon for it:
The Higgins Memo – READ IN FULL
https://www.libertynation.com/the-higgins-memo-read-in-full/
If you were in a leadership position of any of those Islamist associated organizations, after all the work you had done over the last six years, the Biden Administration probably isn’t what you envisioned as a reward. Then add AcaDEmIa to that, also mentioned by Higgins. Even “useful idiots” eventually catch on.
A super podcast. Five Stars !!!
FYI