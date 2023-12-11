Alex Krainer returns to the podcast to update us on the state of the war for gflobal collateral and how that informs all the geopolitical moves happening as we end 2023. Every time I sit down with Alex it’s an opportunity to riff off previously presented ideas and fill in the cracks with gold, kintsugi-style.
Hi Tom,
Regarding Guyana. I think I remember you saying that US Gulf Coast refiners were set up to process Venezuelan & Russian crude? So, if Venezuelan crude is not available, they go to Russia and vice versa. Since the SMO, Russian crude is off the table, so they are going with Venezuelan again, after sanctions were recently eased, presumably to allow this switch.
So, it seems to me, as Venezuela and Guyana are neighbors, that the Guyana crude would be very similar to the Venezuelan variety? If so, if the United States could develop Guyana they could sanction both Russia and Venezuela at the same time.
Exxon Mobil approves $12.7 billion oil project in Guyana
https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/exxon-mobil-approves-127-billion-oil-project-guyana-2023-04-27/
It seems logical to me that Maduro would like to preclude that from happening?
MAD-Uro Threatens Guyana, CARICOM’s Stability As An Investment Destination
https://www.newsamericasnow.com/guyana-venezuela-mad-uro-threatens-caricom-investment-stability/
Just food for thought, as all my knowledge about oil and refining was learned from you.
Anyway, thanks for the podcast, it is always great see you and Alex on together as well as David Collum!
The US and Venezuela: Constitutional World’s Apart
https://venezuelanalysis.com/analysis/2566/