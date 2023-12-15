Author, gadfly and podcaster James Delingpole returns for another round of dueling pills of the vaguely black and whiter shade of pale. We try and make sense of our own biases and previous programming of the earlier stages of the war against humanity, while acknowledging that yes, indeed, Virginia there is an evil Santa Klaus trying to make us crazy.

The Delingpod

