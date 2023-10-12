Wall St. veteran, Bitcoin advocate and CEO of Custodia Bank Caitlin Long returns to the podcast for another long talk about what’s going on at the Fed, regulations regarding crypto legislation in the US and the state of changes occurring in the banking system that they most likely will not be able to avoid.
Show Notes:
Custodia Bank
Caitlin on Twitter
Previous Episodes:
