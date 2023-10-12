Wall St. veteran, Bitcoin advocate and CEO of Custodia Bank Caitlin Long returns to the podcast for another long talk about what’s going on at the Fed, regulations regarding crypto legislation in the US and the state of changes occurring in the banking system that they most likely will not be able to avoid.

Show Notes:

Custodia Bank

Caitlin on Twitter

Previous Episodes:

Podcast Episode #155 — Chris Sullivan and the Road Map Through the Monetary Crisis

Podcast Episode #154 — Vince Lanci and Why Gold is the New Black

Podcast Episode #153 – Rudy Havenstein and the True Costs of Inflation

You can follow the Gold Goats ‘n Guns Podcast on

Apple Podcasts

Amazon Podcasts

Podbean

RSS Feed

Fountain App

Join My Patreon even if you hate the sound of my voice.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Print

Email

Reddit

Telegram

