Chris Sullivan is back for an end of Q3 chat on the state of capital markets and our faltering society. Chris takes the view that we’ve already won, but just haven’t realized it yet. It’s hard for me to argue with him, as long as we realize that fighting them with their weapons is the wrong path to victory.

Show Notes:

Chris at Hyperion Decimus

Vince Lanci returns to the podcast to connect some dots about the recent events in both the Chinese and US gold and silver markets. This discussion is about far more than just gold and silver, however, it tackles the nature of exchanges, flows, payment chains and why the Fed is working so hard to change the flow of the US dollar.https://widget.spreaker.com/player?episode_id=56889844&theme=light&playlist=false&playlist-continuous=false&chapters-image=true&episode_image_position=right&hide-likes=false&hide-comments=false&hide-sharing=false&hide-logo=false&hide-download=true

Show Notes:

Follow Vince at his Goldfix Substack

Special offer for listeners:

Subscribe through this link for a 30% discount

Vince’s “Inciting Incident for this podcast” from X/Twitter

Luongo:

The War on the Dollar is Already Over Part I

The War on the Dollar is Already Over Part II: The Fly or the Windshield

Expat Money Summit

