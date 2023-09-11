The podcast returns with a “Get to Know Ya” chat with a long-time Twitter mate, the man known to the world only as Rudy Havenstein. Rudy’s fundamental skepticism and sharp criticisms of central banking are on full display along with his deep passion for humanity.

I really enjoyed this one.

