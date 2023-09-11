The podcast returns with a “Get to Know Ya” chat with a long-time Twitter mate, the man known to the world only as Rudy Havenstein. Rudy’s fundamental skepticism and sharp criticisms of central banking are on full display along with his deep passion for humanity.
I really enjoyed this one.
Listening to this, it just hit me. We are both B5 fans and after Jerry Doyle left Hollyweird, he became a radio personality. As I recall, he started his radio career in 2004. During the 2007/2008 collapse, he did a series of explanations on what was going on, with a great, “average joe”, on the street commentary style, that was easy to grasp. He’d said many times that he’d spent a decade on Wall Street before becoming an actor and was a pilot. You guys talking about Bernanke reminded me of Doyle making fun of Henry “Hank” Paulson. He called him “Shifty” Paulson because he couldn’t stand still during press conferences and, when he walked, Doyle called it was a “perp walk.” I hadn’t thought about this in years. I was always listening to his broadcasts (podcasts before they were named as such) while riding the bus into downtown Austin for work (when I was living in TX). If you ever get the opportunity to find his radio back catalog, out there, somewhere, it’s great. He was fantastic and, eventually took over Michael Savage’s slot after Savage sued TRN. I also remember Doyle getting banned from Fox & Friends because he wore an “Arrest Paulson” t-shirt on camera. LOL!
Jerry was the real deal, and also a guy with a lot of personal demons that caught up to him way too soon, sadly.
I loved his transformation from Rush Limbaugh light into something unique. A fiercely independent, self-made, guy. He is Michael Garabaldi.
He was indeed. He was buddies with Col. Anthony Shaffer (I have a photo of Tony & Jerry in Jerry’s studio). I had several conversations with Tony and Tony told me about what happened to him in Germany…assaulted, robbed, head injury, plate in his head…bad all the way around. He was an alcoholic but, I still think, to this day, that the head injury is what got him.
His marriage to Andrea was rocky and his live-in girlfriend, Teresa, eventually left him. He talked quite a bit about both women on the air. Intense guy but, I really liked him.
“I was a Mick from Brooklyn playing a Wop from Mars.”
