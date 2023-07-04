I spent a couple of hours with Tom Bodroviks of Palisades Gold Radio and Vince Lanci discussing what was going on in the foundations of the global monetary system. There’s a lot to unpack here as we discuss the role of gold, the insolvency of the Bundesbank in Germany, what Powell at the Fed is really trying to accomplish and why all of this ties directly into all of the major geopolitical events of the day.
Stick around for part II in Episode #150.
Show Notes:
Vince: Visualizing the Silver Supply Chain
Vince: German Auditor Opens Door For Gold to Recapitalize ECB
Palisades: Danielle DiMartino Booth: A Steady Controlled Demolition of U.S. Credit Markets
