I spent a couple of hours with Tom Bodroviks of Palisades Gold Radio and Vince Lanci discussing what was going on in the foundations of the global monetary system. There’s a lot to unpack here as we discuss the role of gold, the insolvency of the Bundesbank in Germany, what Powell at the Fed is really trying to accomplish and why all of this ties directly into all of the major geopolitical events of the day.

Stick around for part II in Episode #150.

Show Notes:

Vince: Visualizing the Silver Supply Chain

Vince: German Auditor Opens Door For Gold to Recapitalize ECB

Palisades: Danielle DiMartino Booth: A Steady Controlled Demolition of U.S. Credit Markets

Previous Episodes:

Podcast Episode #148 – Danielle Dimartino Booth and Whether Powell Can Hang On

Podcast Episode #147 — David Hay and the Rising Risk of Recession

Podcast Episode #146 – Richard Poe and the Reach of Perfidious Albion

You can follow the Gold Goats ‘n Guns Podcast on

Apple Podcasts

Amazon Podcasts

Podbean

RSS Feed

Fountain App

Join My Patreon even if you hate the sound of my voice.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Pinterest

Tumblr

Skype

More

Print

Email

Reddit

Telegram

