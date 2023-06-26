Author and market specialist Danielle Dimartino Booth returns to the podcast to clarify a few of my crazier ideas while going through the details of how the upcoming recession is going to be worse than you can imagine.
Show Notes:
Episode #133 — Danielle Dimartino Booth and Why the Fed Put Has to Die
Quill Intelligence
QI Research on Substack
Previous Episodes:
Podcast Episode #147 — David Hay and the Rising Risk of Recession
Podcast Episode #146 – Richard Poe and the Reach of Perfidious Albion
Podcast Episode #145 – Joaquin Flores and the Battle Over Serbia
You can follow the Gold Goats ‘n Guns Podcast on
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Podcasts
Podbean
RSS Feed
Fountain App
Join My Patreon even if you hate the sound of my voice.
You must log in to post a comment.