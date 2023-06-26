Author and market specialist Danielle Dimartino Booth returns to the podcast to clarify a few of my crazier ideas while going through the details of how the upcoming recession is going to be worse than you can imagine.

Episode #133 — Danielle Dimartino Booth and Why the Fed Put Has to Die

