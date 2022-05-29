Author and raconteur James Howard Kunstler joins me for a wide-ranging talk about all things Bond Villain in this week’s episode. Jim’s unique perspective on the world is a welcome one as we try to piece together just how cartoonishly evil these Davos types are.

You can find Jim at his website:

Show Notes:

Kunstler’s Latest — Childhood’s End

Previous Episodes:

Podcast Episode #107 – Garland Nixon and the Emerging Left/Right Alliance

Podcast Episode #106 – Robert Barnes and the Delusions of Davos

Podcast Episode #105 — Dexter White and Navigating the Sea of Lies

You can follow the Gold Goats ‘n Guns Podcast on

Apple Podcasts

Amazon Podcasts

Podbean

RSS Feed

Fountain App

Join My Patreon even if you hate the sound of my voice.

BTC: 3GSkAe8PhENyMWQb7orjtnJK9VX8mMf7Zf

BCH: qq9pvwq26d8fjfk0f6k5mmnn09vzkmeh3sffxd6ryt

DCR: DsV2x4kJ4gWCPSpHmS4czbLz2fJNqms78oE

LTC: MWWdCHbMmn1yuyMSZX55ENJnQo8DXCFg5k

DASH: XjWQKXJuxYzaNV6WMC4zhuQ43uBw8mN4Va

WAVES: 3PF58yzAghxPJad5rM44ZpH5fUZJug4kBSa

ETH: 0x1dd2e6cddb02e3839700b33e9dd45859344c9edc

DGB: SXygreEdaAWESbgW6mG15dgfH6qVUE5FSE

ARRR: zs132w864erce9x8lmcmlnv8vw05p646kp0uxy29q82ak4n9504at0sut3eu3kmscn5yqhtje2yjyv

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Pinterest

Tumblr

Skype

More

Print

Email



Reddit

Telegram



