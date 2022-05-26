I sat down last week with Antonio Atanasov of Resource Talks, a mining industry focused podcast. We had a wonderful 90 minute talk on all the big themes I’ve discussed over the past few months. From the Fed to the ECB, from Russia’s moves towards a resource-based monetary system for Asia to the breakdown of the post-Bretton Woods debt system of the West, we talked about it all.

Thanks to Antonio for the invite. Follow him on Twitter here.

Timestamps

00:00 Important warning

01:10 Why “Gold, Goats, ‘n Guns”?

08:30 What generates the best value in the market place today?

16:50 Is the “everything crash” still a thing? Is it coming? When?

25:20 Who is selling dollars? What are they buying?

29:30 How & why does Davos want to control your life?

40:40 Has the “easy money” been made? Where would Tom hideout?

46:10 Physical gold vs gold equities; Tom’s opinion

52:20 Who would be buying gold if they can’t buy food?

56:00 Tom Luongo on Russian stocks

01:02:30 Is Tom Luongo in uranium now?

01:09:40 What are the risks of Tom’s strategy?

01:15:40 Who does Tom look up to?

01:18:45 Tom’s favorite book of all times?

01:22:00 What does Tom read for his economic news?

01:24:30 Closing thoughts

