“It’s a Madhouse… A MADHOUSE!”

— Planet of the Apes

Now that war is here there is little to do but endure it. It is our duty, however, to find the causes of this war and what motivates people to this point.

What I have come to believe sincerely, is that those that wanted this war believed their own warped theories so thoroughly, that they believe only they can save humanity from itself.

They are insane and are taking us with them.

With their descent into madness intensifying daily, the propaganda war on all sides is almost unbearable. It’s never been this bad.

And because of this we have no ideas who the good guys are, if anyone actually is.

While Putin’s war in Ukraine is a existential one for Russia, it is the same for DAVOS and the Neoconservatives that picked this fight.

When madness mixes with desperation the only possible outcome is the end of civilization itself.

This month’s Gold Goats ‘n Guns Investment Newsletter focuses on the path to madness, the denial of everyone of the facts and the comfort both of these things give to both sides.

Available now to download through Patreon, this issue of Gold Goats ‘n Guns …

Discusses:

What Davos’ motivations are.

How they drove themselves mad with power.

Why Putin’s not the guy many thought he was

Why Disney, Twitter and Netflix are doomed.

Why the Democrats think being Big Gay Al is a winning strategy

All in an extra long 14 pages.

Your Subscription to Gold Goats ‘n Guns not only gives you the newsletter but also:

The Gold Goats ‘n Guns private chat on Slack to interact with the Community, boasting 15+ active members daily. Private Blog – Twice-weekly Video Market Reports, exclusive insights on politics, markets with actionable trading information. My Morning Munchings – Private blog posts giving you first crack at what I’m thinking is the important story of the day.

Sign up with Patreon to try it out. You will receive instructions from there to get all of the back issues of Gold Goats ‘n Guns.

See if I have what it takes to help you make sense of a world going quickly mad.

