Last week I sat down with Patrick Henningsen of 21st Century Wire to discuss all things crypto, markets and meme stocks.
From why bitcoin is pushing towards $100,000 to why the Game Stop Rebellion was only the beginning of the problem for the banking system.
For those worried, this talk is firmly PG rated and intended to help demystify these issues at a layman-plus level.
Enjoy.
