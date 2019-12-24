The Rise of Skywalker is proving to be just as divisive of the Star Wars fanbase as the previous film in the series, The Last Jedi. This week’s show explores some of what I think is happening between the generations of Star Wars fans and what Disney’s obligations are to them.

Show Notes

See my review from yesterday of The Rise of Skywalker which delves into its discussion about identity.

Chris Stuckmann’s discussion of Star Wars Ennui in his non-spoiler review (around 5 minute mark)

