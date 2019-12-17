With the release of the OIG report from Michael Horowitz, its damning conclusions mask some obvious attempts to whitewash the Clintons’ involvement in RussiaGate.
The surprising thing is when you trace all the connections to RussiaGate and the people involved, you realize that the Clinton crime family has its tendrils into all aspects of the excesses of U.S. policy over the last thirty years.
I talk about that, how this ties directly into the worst abuses of Wall St., why it will have huge effects on capital markets, the connections to Bill Browder and why all roads in the end had to lead through Ukraine.
Show Notes:
- Lucy Komisar’s latest article about the Ziff Brothers’ investment scam with Browder over Gazprom.
- Martin Armstrong’s discussion of “The Club” and how closely tied it was to Epstein, Maxwell, Edmund Safra
You can follow the Gold Goats ‘n Guns Podcast on
Spotify
iHeartRadio
Apple Podcasts
Don’t forget to get a copy of Bernard Connolly’s the Rotten Heart of Europe by emailing Yra Harris directly here.
You must log in to post a comment.