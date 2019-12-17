With the release of the OIG report from Michael Horowitz, its damning conclusions mask some obvious attempts to whitewash the Clintons’ involvement in RussiaGate.

The surprising thing is when you trace all the connections to RussiaGate and the people involved, you realize that the Clinton crime family has its tendrils into all aspects of the excesses of U.S. policy over the last thirty years.

I talk about that, how this ties directly into the worst abuses of Wall St., why it will have huge effects on capital markets, the connections to Bill Browder and why all roads in the end had to lead through Ukraine.

Show Notes:

Lucy Komisar’s latest article about the Ziff Brothers’ investment scam with Browder over Gazprom.

Martin Armstrong’s discussion of “The Club” and how closely tied it was to Epstein, Maxwell, Edmund Safra

Horowitz’s IG Report OMITS the names of Cody Shearer and Sid Blumenthal abd their DIRECT ROLD in the FISA warrants.



This is a significant omission that hides the role of the dirty tricks operative behind the Russiagate HOAX.



I’m proving it all in this THREAD.



RT for @POTUS pic.twitter.com/fp7K8pAkb4 — 𝙻𝚎𝚎 𝚂𝚝𝚛𝚊𝚗𝚊𝚑𝚊𝚗 ⏳ (@stranahan) December 11, 2019

