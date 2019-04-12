Assange Arrested, Brexit Squashed — Just Another Day in the Empire

And down goes Julian Assange, right beside Brexit. If there was ever any doubt that The Powers That Be are unrelenting in their cruelty just look at the 24 hours starting on Wednesday.

First Theresa “The Snake Oil Lady” May kicks 17.4 million voters into the weeds.

And then she oversees the arrest and judging of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange.

The timing of this is important beyond dovetailing it with her Brexit betrayal. They had to go after Assange now, because Theresa May’s time in office is ending.

A Jeremy Corbyn-led government would not grant the U.S. it’s prize.

Corbyn, for all of his faults, would be a breath of fresh air in the unraveling of the ‘special relationship’ between the U.S. and U.K. in foreign policy for as long as he lasted in office.

Still think Theresa works for anyone other than her owners?

Still think the opposition to Corbyn predicated on his “Socialism” isn’t anything other than a coordinated psy-op? It’s no different than the narratives spinning around Trump being a Nazi or a Russian stooge, except that Corbyn actually is a socialist.

But, he is also far more independent than anyone in the British political class wants running the country, that much is certain.

Trump is running for re-election opposing “Socialism” in the U.S., Venezuela and soon, Cuba.

The Leave campaign, thanks to May, was focused for the week leading to Assange’s arrest on her sitting down, “with an avowed Socialist.”

May and Trump are captured figures, dutifully doing their owners’ bidding.

This 12 hour period may be the most brazen abuse of a Western nation by its government that I’ve seen.

But nothing surprises me about the evil of Theresa May anymore.

It seems May isn’t just content to destroy the Tories, but also the British government itself. Her goal? To ensure it is incapable of fighting for Brexit in the future.

The Indictment Setup

In my reaction to this story I wrote over at Money and Markets:

… the initial response {to Assange’s arrest}f rom the Tories has been nothing short of shameful. The same people in May’s cabinet that helped her betray the British voters are crowing about law and order and protecting government secrets, which will only undercut public support for them even further.

So an angry electorate already frustrated, angry and ashamed at how the May government and parliament have surrendered to the EU on Brexit are now coping with their government handing over Assange at the behest of the U.S.

Does anyone think this will end well?

Assange was indicted in secret by the U.S. on March 6th 2018. Read it below:

It implies that Chelsea Manning rolled over on him by the indictment characterizing their relationship as ‘an arrangement’ and an ‘agreement to assist.’ It creates the narrative that they worked together to knowingly attempt to hack secure government computers.

As Caitlin Johnstone points out, however, this is old news that even that scumbag Eric Holder wouldn’t prosecute Assange for in 2010.

The facts of the case have not changed, the information hasn’t changed, only the narrative has changed. In 2010 the United States opened a secret grand jury in Virginia to investigate whether Assange and WikiLeaks could be prosecuted for the publication of the Manning leaks, and then-Attorney General Eric Holder announced that the Obama administration was conducting “an active, ongoing criminal investigation’’ into the matter. The Trump administration has not turned up any new evidence that the Obama administration was unable to find in this active, ongoing criminal investigation (US government surveillance has surely acquired some new tricks since 2010, but time travel isn’t one of them), and indeed it does not claim to have turned up any new evidence.

Just when you thought the U.S. government couldn’t get more horrific than Eric Holder and Obama, we get Mike Pompeo and John Bolton. Trump is an irrelevant figurehead at this point.

So, now that’s the story. Manning and Assange were working together as active co-conspirators. But, note, Assange isn’t being charged with espionage.

Given the history of Manning’s treatment it will not be hard to discredit her as a witness if Assange ever gets a trial, which he won’t. He’ll be thrown in a hole alongside Manning.

Publishing this indictment is fodder for the MSM to turn public opinion away from Assange with Trump’s base, the traditional, patriotic part of the MAGA crowd. They will focus on this charge that Assange worked with Manning to try and hack the computer to steal secrets.

It’ll be a moment of healing between the MAGApedes and the Maddow Brigade. Julian Assange is the new Emmanuel Goldstein, folks. Book it.

It’s clear from what we’ve known that Assange ‘encouraged’ Manning but didn’t actively assist Manning. Yet that is what’s in the indictment,

The timing of this indictment and the complete takeover of Trump’s administration by raving neocons John Bolton (hired 3/23) and Mike Pompeo (hired 3/30) can’t be dismissed as coincidence either.

Just like the two acts of submission by Theresa May yesterday and today.

Pompeo declared Wikileaks a ‘non-state hostile foreign intelligence agency’ in October 2017, setting the stage to ensure that Assange is not given protection as a journalist.

It also dovetails with the main charge of attempted hacking. That Assange wasn’t a passive player in this but an active agent, working with a foreign country. If he did that then then he can be smeared to having done it again with the Russians to hack the DNC servers to get Podesta’s emails.

It’s a last-ditch effort to stitch together a narrative to keep RussiaGate alive and protect everyone in both U.S. and U.K. intelligence agencies who were involved.

It’s also not going to work.

As a narrative it’s too convoluted. You can’t scream Trump is a Russian agent for three years and then back-fill a guilt by association charge on him via Julian Assange and concoct this ‘vast right-wing conspiracy’ to deny Saint Hillary the presidency.

But, sadly, this is exactly what they will try to do. The proof is Hillary herself weighing in on the subject, gloating that Assange will “now have to answer for what he has done.”

And as bad as Trump is, I thank him every day for it, Hilly.

Worse, Assange will now be used to distract us for another year and a half through next year’s election. Present as a ghost, like Paul Manafort, but silenced through gag orders, solitary confinement and judicial prerogative.

The Takeover of Trump

Back in 2017 we all thought Trump was on Wikileaks’ side and this move seemed strange. What it was was a warning. The substance of our arguments back then were correct, all of this was revenge by Hillary and a massive deep state cover-up.

The machinations of the Trump adminstration to bring her to justice were a, however, complete fable. And they likely are today.

Why? Because of the complicity of the Brits in taking down Assange. If Trump’s plan is to use Assange to get Hillary, he would have gotten him out of the U.K. ages ago.

Right after this indictment was issued the tenor of the Trump administration changed completely. What was a low simmer of foreign policy betrayals became a complete roiling boil after these two psychopathic losers, Bolton and Pompeo, took office.

They were put in place to keep Trump both ignorant of anything important and toeing the party line. The only thing more craven than Theresa May doing the Deep State’s bidding betraying her people was Mr. “I Love Wikileaks'” sad reaction to the arrest saying, “I don’t know anything about Wikileaks.”

This from a man who was caught on tape over a hundred times praising them for destroying Hillary Clinton’s chances to become president. Just like Theresa May declared in parliament 108 times that “No deal was better than a bad deal.” Liar.

What a pathetic excuse for a grown man Donald Trump is. When they come for him no one will bat an eye.

Colonial Blackmail

Bolton, Pompeo, Vice President Mike Pence, and May’s foreign office spent the entire year ratcheting up pressure on Ecuador’s president Lenin Moreno.

Corrupt to the gills, Moreno, like Trump, is a spineless fool who cut Assange off from the world, treated him like a prisoner and eventually sold him to the U.S./U.K. Deep State for 30 pieces of silver in the form of $4.2 billion in IMF development aid.

And even that wasn’t enough. I’m sure when Moreno saw the lengths Bolton and Pompeo were willing to go to capture Venezuela — blackouts, starvation, sanctions, SWIFT expulsion — he fell into line quickly.

The empire will not go gently into that good night. They can’t. They have power and they will execute it to punish those who defy them. The message is clear:

Drag their secrets into the light and you will be crushed for the most innocuous thing.

In Assange’s case, evading a warrant for a crime a foreign government dropped the charges for. Let that sink in for a moment.

The British government begged Sweden to not drop the charges against Assange because they needed the legal pretext to grab him after making a deal with Moreno to revoke his asylum and send him to the U.S.

There’s no there, there but that doesn’t matter. There is no hero coming to save Julian Assange or us.

The Coldest War

It’s not about justice, it’s about protecting the Empire. Just like Brexit has become about keeping the U.K. a vital part of the new Cold War against Russia. A Britain free of the EU would be capable of independent Russian relations.

It would be subject to the whims of the British general election cycle not under the thumb of the unelected European Commission.

This is why I’m convinced there is a Brexit angle to the timing here. This isn’t about Trump now free to go after Hillary because the Mueller report was issued. No, this is about shoring up the Empire after an existential brush with the truth.

Like the entire RussiaGate narrative itself, all these government trolls focus on is the threat to their security, to their ability to operate in the shadows performing horrific acts of violence with our money in our name.

The approved media — those they control — shift the discussion away from the crimes exposed. They quickly distract us with how this happened, not what was exposed.

Attack the messenger as an enemy. Alinsky the living crap out of them via our Two Minutes of Hate Media.

The maintenance crew is working overtime now. I’m confident, however, that this mess is too big for even them to clean up.

The legacy of Julian Assange and Brexit is that they are symptoms of a much deeper revolt against the Empire. We can see them for what they are now. And while they keep trying to win little battles they are losing a war of hearts and minds.

