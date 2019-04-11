April 2019 Issue Gold Goats ‘n Guns : It’s the Stupid Dollar!

“Well, we’re in it now. (sigh)”

John Sheridan on declaring independence

— Babylon 5

The mad scramble for dollars is here. It started with the Fed and the ECB declaring they had no faith in the Great Reflation of 2018 that prompted them to try and end their insane monetary experiments.



It didn’t take them very long to figure out just how much danger lurked in their shadows.



So, like the famous groundhog they turned and went back in their holes.



Turkey responded to the next attack by Western political and financial oligarchs by suspending short-selling of the lira.



Bond markets were so spooked they created a firestorm of safe-haven buying.



And the fallout from this will engulf Europe in turmoil regardless of how they betray Brexit.



