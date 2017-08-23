Interview: Rose Unplugged from 8/22/2017

I did a one-segment interview with Rose Tennent on 1250AM, The Answer, out of Pittsburgh yesterday morning. We discussed the theory that Halsey English and I have about Steve Bannon’s firing and the possible connection to Dana Rohrabacher’s (R-CA) visit last week with Julian Assange.

The guts of the these ideas can be found here and here.

Also, on Friday’s Gold Goats ‘n Guns Live I floated the idea that you’ll know if Trump is serious about pardoning Assange in exchange for his help to put his political opponents (who just happen to be criminals) away, then he would begin talking about pardoning Sherrif Joe Arpaio to keep the media off-balance and do his work for him.

Right on schedule over the weekend, that process began and it has picked up steam since then with Trump talking about it in preparation for his rally in Phoenix, AZ last night.

And now note that the Left is out in full force trying to tell you what you ‘need to know’ about a pardon of Arpaio.

After bashing, but not naming, Arizona Sen. John McCain, who is undergoing treatment for brain cancer, and his colleague Jeff Flake, Trump asked the audience how they felt about Arpaio. “Was Sheriff Joe convicted of doing his job?” the president asked the crowd in Phoenix, to chants of, “Pardon Joe!” “He should have had a jury,” Trump said, perhaps in reference to a campaign mounted by groups like the United Liberty Coalition in early August. “You know what? I’ll make a prediction. I think he’s going to be just fine, OK? But I won’t do it tonight, because I don’t want to cause any controversy. Is that OK? All right? But Sheriff Joe can feel good,” Trump said. If the president does in fact pardon Arpaio – and all usual caveats about the president’s unpredictability, propensity for lying and poor track record delivering on promises apply – it would be unusual. The usual process, conducted through the Justice Department’s Office of the Pardon Attorney, requires that several thresholds be met: All “other forms of judicial or administrative relief” must have been exhausted, petitioners are supposed to wait at least five years after conviction or release before applying, they have to accept responsibility for their actions, and, usually, the FBI has to review the case too.

But, notice how Rolling Stone neglects to talk about the lack of due process in the judge’s original sentence, bypassing a trial by jury to sentence from the bench.

These things don’t matter when someone isn’t from the right tribe. Personally, I never liked Arpaio, he’s a thug. But he’ll be used as a political football now to distract the Democrats while Trump sets his sights on his real goal, nabbing the DNC and everyone involved in the unlawful abuse of power during last year’s campaign to derail his candidacy.

Listen to the interview. I cover it all in just under eight minutes. Something that never happens when I’m on Periscope.