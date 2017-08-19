Steve Bannon – Secret Agent Man?

Steve Bannon’s departure from the White House at the most inopportune time cannot be Trump succumbing to outside pressure. If it is then why bother fighting, Steve?

My latest over at Halsey News lays out the bare-bones of what may be the ultimate political reversal of all time. I’m not saying this is what the plan is, just that this is one version of that plan.

The basic thesis? Trump loyalist Dana Rohrabacher (R-CA) is coming back from meeting with Julian Assange, founder of Wikileaks, with information that Rohrabacher feels may be worthy of a presidential pardon. This is the first time anyone from the U.S. government has met with Assange in his five-year asylum in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London. You know they didn’t just discuss getting Wikileaks a White House press pass.

Bannon at Breitbart allows him to go on full-assault against these people. And I have no doubt that Assange has everything to indict most of the Obama Administration, including members of Trump’s inner circle.

And the question that has been on everyone’s mind since October is, “Why hasn’t he released it?”

The answer is simple. Julian Assange wants his life back. And, good on him for that. If I were him I would do exactly the same thing.

He wants to trade what he has for indictments of all the people who want him dead the second he sets foot outside the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, nominally, a free man.

That’s not happening with Hillary Clinton walking the streets.

This is why Wikileaks dribbled out what they had during the election. This is why the enormous “Vault 7” treasure trove looked like Geraldo Rivera’s Al Capone Vault.

If you’ve got the good on these people, you let them know that you do and then you begin the bargaining.

So, where does Bannon fit into all of this?

Bannon can control the flow of the information that Rohrabacher is bringing back from his meeting with Assange. Breitbart can be the official channel of the leaks from the Trump Administration and the WaPo/CIA can sit and spin.

This is all assuming, of course, that Trump and his spineless Attorney General, Jeff Sessions, are not serious about finding ways to charge Assange under U.S. law. But, I haven’t heard anything about that in months and, again, could have been nothing more than smoke or an olive branch to the Deep State that turned on Trump anyway.

We could take Bannon at his word here when he says, “The Trump presidency that we fought for, and won, is over.” And, if so, then this is all a fever dream on my part.

Bannon reportedly resigned two weeks ago but only announced it now. This gives more grist for their opponents’ mill to make it look like Trump caved to the pressure and fire the White Supremacist after Charlottesville.

And that puts Bannon still firmly in the role of Chief Strategist as he runs a psy-op on the entire political class. They have immense power,

Rohrabacher and Assange have the truth and Bannon has the platform to hand Trump the keys to stay alive by indicting everyone over Seth Rich and all that implies.

All Julian Assange gets is his life back.

