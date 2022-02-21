“Knocked down, it gets to wearin’ thin,

They just won’t let you be.”

— Truckin’, The Grateful Dead



The image of the movie hero outrunning the cops in a frantic chase to freedom is one of the most iconic in U.S. culture.



From Burt Reynolds’ ‘The Bandit’ outwitting Sherrif Buford T. Justice to Han Solo weaving the Millienium Falcon through an asteroid field to escape multiple Star Destroyers their indomitable will made them heroes to multiple generations.



The truckers who laid siege to Ottawa’s Parliament Square are heir real-world examples.



Their protest has drawn out the long knives of Davos and its minions, exposing them for the corrupt Communists they are.



Even though it’s been dispersed, it has inspired the world in a way no violent assault ever could.



And that means we are closer to winning than losing, even though it feels that way.



It’s time to throw off the comfort of the old world. It’s gone. A new one is on the horizon and the tools to resist their tyranny are in our hands, just like the steering wheel of The Bandit’s Trans Am and his CB radio.



So, don’t think America’s car culture and tax revolt genesis are dead. They are anything but.



This month’s Gold Goats ‘n Guns Investment Newsletter focuses on how how the spirit of the outlaw can be harnessed to defeat the tyranny of the technocrat.Available now to download through Patreon, this issue of Gold Goats ‘n Guns …

Discusses:

Where the Freedom Convoy’s roots come from

How Russia’s regulations on Bitcoin ensure its future.

What mid-cap company is making a killing with small improvements to car buying

Why oil and gas stocks have a lot of upside left.

How we make our own magic to build the new world.

All in 12 pages.

Your Subscription to Gold Goats ‘n Guns not only gives you the newsletter but also:

The Gold Goats ‘n Guns private chat on Slack to interact with the Community, boasting 30+ active members daily. Private Blog – Twice-weekly Video Market Reports, 30 minute video podcasts with exclusive insights on politics, markets with actionable trading information on gold, crypto, bonds, equities. My Morning Munchings – Private blog posts giving you first crack at what I’m thinking is the important story of the day.

Sign up with Patreon to try it out. You will receive instructions from there to get all of the back issues of Gold Goats ‘n Guns.



See if I have what it takes to help you make sense of a world going quickly mad.

